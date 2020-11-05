KWSO News for Thu., Nov. 5, 2020

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs proposed General Fund Tribal Budget for 2021 was posted on October 1st and an informational mailing has been sent out to the membership. The proposed budget has a projected decrease of $683,494 from the 2020 budget. Revenue line item decreases are noted from Timber, Indian Head Casino, Credit Enterprise, County Line 2 Settlement, Ramah Settlement & Phase II Settlement. An area of reduced spending is Tribal Gatherings where the only budget support will be for Root Feast, Salmon Feast and Huckleberry Feast. The budget is posted at the Tribal Administration Building, Warm Springs market, the post office and Three Warriors Market. Tribal Members can submit comments in writing to the Tribal Council by November 20th. See the budget sheet HERE

Warm Springs Tribal Employees will be receiving information in the coming days about open enrollment for their 2021 health benefits, 401K and flex plan options. Each year – employees need to review what is being offered and decide what choices are best for them. Open enrollment begins next week.

The Warm Springs Tribal Police Department issued a statement yesterday reminding the public that even though new laws will be coming into effect in the State of Oregon regarding the possession of controlled substances – on lands that are under the jurisdiction of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, the current tribal and federal drug statutes remain in effect. In the statement Chief of Police Bill Elliot states: “Even though the Warm Springs community and government embraces prevention, intervention, and rehabilitation as the ultimate means of bringing about a drug safe environment, it also strongly believes in the rule of law as part of its governmental doctrine.” You can read the full release HERE

Congratulations to these Warm Springs Community Wellness October step Challenge winners. Most individual steps were turned in by Saphronia Cochise. The team with the most steps was “BIA Team 2.” Winners for Creative Team Name were “the Courthouse Witches” and “the BOO BOO Crew” Most improved individuals were Pinky Beymer and Waymon Harry and the most improved teams were “BIA Team 3” and “4 More Steps.” You can still sign up for the November Challenge to get in 30 minutes of exercise each day and to pack a health lunch on weekdays. Contact Jennifer Robbins at Warm Springs Community Wellness to learn more.