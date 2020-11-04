KWSO Calendar for Thu., Nov. 5, 2020

Warm Springs Community Health is offering free flu shots at their Drive Up clinic this afternoon, 1:30-3:30, in the Agency Longhouse Parking lot. Families are encouraged to bring everyone in your household to get a flu shot. Protect yourself and everyone around you from this year’s influenza by getting a shot today.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned you came in contact with Covid-19 – Call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512. Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

You can still sign up for the Warm Springs Community Wellness team “Fall Into Fitness” challenge that will run thru November 20th. “Fall Into Fitness” is focusing on mental and physical wellness. You can learn more and sign up by emailing jennifer.robbins@wstribes.org. By the way – the community center is open for scheduled workout times. But you do need to Call 541-553-3243 and book an appointment.

Warm Springs Prevention is having a Virtual Drum Making Event. You can pick up supplies and get paper instructions and the link to a YouTube Video – today starting at noon until they run out. Stop by the Old Elementary Gym Building.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are seeking proposals for use of the Tribe’s Schoen-Hagen Property for agriculture and grazing purposes. You can find out more information at the Spilyay Tymoo WEBSITE or contact Libby Chase at 541-553-3486. The deadline for RFP packets is November 12th.

The Warm Springs Tribes CARES fund to help small business has a deadline of November 20th. You can contact Dustin Seyler at the Warm Springs Community Action Team for an application or find links on today’s Community Calendar on KWSO dot ORG.

Computer help is available from 7:30am to 7:30pm at the Warm Springs K8 Community Room. Call the school to make an appointment at 541-553-3348.

At 509J schools – the 1st Quarter ends today. There is no school tomorrow as it’s a teacher grading day.

Madras FFA is doing a 2020 Turkey Raffle Fundraiser. Tickets can be purchased ONLINE. Half of all ticket sales in October will be donated to the local food bank. Turkey raffle updates can be found on the Madras FFA Facebook Page.

A TEEN HANGOUT is being offered by the Jefferson County Library on Monday’s and Thursdays from 4-5:30 through December 6th at the Library’s Rodriguez Annex. Learn more at the Library’s website www.jcld dot org.

There are three USDA Assistance Programs currently available. The Livestock Forage Disaster Program, Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm Raised Fish Program, and the Coronavirus Food Producer Assistance Program. You can learn more by contacting Shawn Big Knife at 541-553-2009 or Lars Santana at 541-699-3194.

