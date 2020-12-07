KWSO Calendar for Tue., Dec. 8, 2020

We want to give a Shout Out today for everyone who has adjusted their daily lives to help protect others from COVID-19. Thank you for every time you have worn your mask, disinfected your hands or stayed home when you would have loved to go out. You continue to make a difference and we thank you!

Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda is: Tribal Attorney John Ogan, the Family First Act, a CPS Update and the Timber Committee with a wood cutting ordinance.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education will remain closed this week due to staff shortages.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy is putting a pause on Limited In Person Instruction due to transportation issues. Families are being contacted by the district with more information. All Students still need to log on for Comprehensive Distance Learning every morning at 8:50 and staying on in the afternoon. Call the K8 office or your child’s teacher if you have any questions.

The Covid-19 Community Outreach Project can provide: household, cleaning, and personal protection supplies. There are no income requirements but you do need to complete a short survey. Call (541) 615-0141 or (541) 553-3415 to learn more.

Public Utilities will be doing a Temporary Water Shut Off for the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets tomorrow (12/9) and again on December 16th. They are installing a Pressure Reducing Valve station and Altitude Valve.

The Papalaxsimisha Program is hosting a virtual family Gingerbread House Making contest. Kits will be given out this Thursday at noon at the Warm Springs Community Center, and at 5:30 at both the Simnasho Longhouse and Seekseequa Fire Hall. Pick up a kit and then build your Gingerbread House at home and email Papalaxsimisha a photo of what you create!

The Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council and Jefferson County are offering another round of grants to small businesses and non-profits that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. The application period is open until tomorrow at midnight. To learn more and apply visit https://www.coic.org/grant

The Oregon Native American Chamber is offering assistance to Native Small Business owners in the areas of marketing, social media, & websites in addition to technical assistance and business planning workshops with a Native lens. Contact April Lemly to learn more at 208-727-7761 or email her at alemly@onacc.org

Madras High School FFA are selling Christmas Trees this year along with wreaths. You can see what they have to offer at the High School Greenhouse. They are open Monday and Tuesday 4-5pm, Wednesday thru Friday 3-6pm Saturday 10am – 2pm and Sunday noon until 4.

Due to statewide rules to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Warm Springs OSU Extension will offer contactless Canner lid testing on Wednesdays from 1-4pm by appointment only. You can call 541-553-3238 and leave a message for the Nutrition department for scheduling.

At KWSO – one of the ways we generate revenue for our operations is by selling KWSO merchandise in our online store. If you are thinking about doing some holiday shopping – please consider a purchase that supports your local Community Radio Station. You can order a KWSO mug for $20. Visit the store to see what we offer.

For news and useful information with a local lens – KWSO is public media, serving listeners and those connecting online.