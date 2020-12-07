KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 12/7/20

There were 7 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Warm Springs in today’s Community COVID-19 Update (12/07/20). Those results were from 123 tests conducted on Friday (12/04/20).

There were a total of 41 new cases in Warm Springs last week (11/30/20-12/4/20)

There were 35 new cases in Warm Springs the week prior (11/23/20-11/27/20)

There are 53 active cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation and 120 close contacts being monitored daily.