Calendar for Fri., Dec. 25, 2020

Public Utilities has issued a temporary water shut off notice for the Wolf Point area for Monday, December 28th between 8am to 5pm. This is for work on an isolation valve in the Wolf Point subdivision in order ahead of work on the South Kahneeta PRV station. The installation could require 8 hours to complete so residents should be prepared for no water during that time. Installation of this isolation valve will ensure that the residences will NOT be affected by work scheduled at the South KNT PRV station.

Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center is closed for Christmas. They will be open regular hours on Monday, December 28.

Warm Springs Sanitation says today trash pickup route will be picked up on Saturday. Neighborhoods affected are: Upper Dry Creek, Tmsh, Salmon Dr., Sunnyside, Wolfe Point, Rattlesnake Springs, Hamlets and Charley Canyon – they will all be picked up on Saturday instead of Friday as originally advertised. Next week, all Friday routes will be picked up on Thursday due to the New Year’s holiday.

Warm Springs Residents are asked to stay home except for essential activities like grocery shopping, going to work, attending medical appointments, or picking up medicine

There is a curfew in effect daily from 10pm – 6am. Everyone should be at home between those hours. There is an exception for essential employees going to work.

Anyone violating quarantine or isolation requirements are subject to citation per Ordinance 101 that Tribal Council Approved earlier this year to protect community members from COVID-19 exposure.

Warm Springs Community Wellness is doing the “50 Miles to the New Year” fitness challenge this month. Make sure you are emailing your miles in weekly to Jennifer.Robbins@wstribes.org