Calendar for Sat., Dec. 26, 2020

Public Utilities has issued a temporary water shut off notice for the Wolf Point area for Monday, December 28th between 8am to 5pm. This is for work on an isolation valve in the Wolf Point subdivision in order ahead of work on the South Kahneeta PRV station. The installation could require 8 hours to complete so residents should be prepared for no water during that time. Installation of this isolation valve will ensure that the residences will NOT be affected by work scheduled at the South KNT PRV station.

Warm Springs Sanitation says Friday’s trash pickup route are being picked up today. Neighborhoods affected are: Upper Dry Creek, Tmsh, Salmon Dr., Sunnyside, Wolfe Point, Rattlesnake Springs, Hamlets and Charley Canyon – they will all be picked up today. Next week, all Friday routes will be picked up on Thursday due to the New Year’s holiday.

Warm Springs Residents are asked to stay home except for essential activities like grocery shopping, going to work, attending medical appointments, or picking up medicine

There is a curfew in effect daily from 10pm – 6am. Everyone should be at home between those hours. There is an exception for essential employees going to work.

Anyone violating quarantine or isolation requirements are subject to citation per Ordinance 101 that Tribal Council Approved earlier this year to protect community members from COVID-19 exposure.

Please do your part to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by wearing a face covering in public and at work. Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others especially if someone does not have a mask on. Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. It’s especially important to clean your hands before going in or coming out of a store or any building or even your home. And disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces like door knobs, faucets, counters, bathrooms and light switches.

For medical advice outside of Warm Springs I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline – 24 hours a day at 1-866-470-2015.

Papalaxsimisha and JCP are hosting another Family Virtual Trivia Night on New Year’s Eve from 8-10pm. Follow the Papalaxsimisha Facebook page for the Zoom link

3 Warriors Market will close an hour earlier for the rest of December. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday 7am to 6pm, and Saturday/Sunday 8 to 5. Holiday hours on December 31st will be 7-3:00.