Calendar for Mon., Dec. 21, 2020

Community Calendar for Monday, December 21, 2020

In response to the rising number of coronavirus cases in Warm Springs:

Tribal Government Offices will be Shut Down until at least December 27 th

Essential Services will continue to be provided to the Community. If you need to, you can contact program staff via phone or email: https://kwso.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/closure-contacts.pdf

Warm Springs Residents are asked to stay home except for essential activities like grocery shopping, going to work, attending medical appointments, or picking up medicine

There is a curfew in effect daily from 10pm – 6am. Everyone should be at home between those hours. There is an exception for essential employees going to work.

Anyone violating quarantine or isolation requirements are subject to citation per Ordinance 101 that Tribal Council Approved earlier this year to protect community members from COVID-19 exposure.

Please do your part to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by wearing a face covering in public and at work. Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others especially if someone does not have a mask on. Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. It’s especially important to clean your hands before going in or coming out of a store or any building or even your home. And disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces like door knobs, faucets, counters, bathrooms and light switches.

Senior Lunch is today for pick-up and delivery from the Senior Wellness Center. On the Menu is: Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya with brown rice and fruit.

Warm Springs Health & Human Services is planning a Kids holiday toy/gift drive through event but it has been postponed due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. Once we lower the curve – the event will be rescheduled.

Warm Springs Telco will be doing repairs to fiber cables on Tuesday morning. The planned outage maintenance window is 8:30-10:30am on Tuesday. If you have any questions call the their office 541-615-0555.

KWSO accepts listener support in a few ways. If you have a business, you can become an underwriter. Individuals can make a cash donation, become a sustaining member or buy a blue KWSO knit hat with our Mountain Logo in our online store. Please consider how you can support your local Community Radio Station at KWSO.ORG.

The Covid-19 Community Outreach Project can provide households with cleaning, and personal protection supplies. There are no income requirements but you do need to complete a short survey. Call (541) 615-0141 or (541) 553-3415 to learn more.

Warm Springs Community Wellness is doing the “50 Miles to the New Year” fitness challenge this month. Make sure you are emailing your miles in weekly to Jennifer.Robbins@wstribes.org

The current issue of the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper is available online along with archival issues include the years from 1986 to 2005. Check out the Archives at http://www.wsnews.org/2769-2/

Warm Springs Sanitation reminds the community that the landfill no longer accepts tires. Please do not leave tires at the dump or at the transfer stations. Also – large household appliances should be taken to the landfill where there is a dumpster for large metal items.

3 Warriors Market will close an hour earlier for the rest of December. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday 7am to 6pm, and Saturday/Sunday 8 to 5. Holiday hours will be 7am to 3pm on December 24th, 8 to 3 on Christmas Day and 7 to 3:00 on December 31st.