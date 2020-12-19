Calendar for Sun., Dec. 20, 2020

Community Calendar for Sunday, December 20, 2020

In response to the rising number of coronavirus cases in Warm Springs:

Tribal Government Offices will be Shut Down until at least December 27 th

Essential Services will continue to be provided to the Community. If you need to contact You can make contact with program staff via phone or email: https://kwso.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/closure-contacts.pdf

Warm Springs Residents are asked to stay home except for essential activities like grocery shopping, going to work, attending medical appointments, or picking up medicine

There is a curfew in effect daily from 10pm – 6am. Everyone should be at home between those hours. There is an exception for essential employees going to work.

Anyone violating quarantine or isolation requirements are subject to citation per Ordinance 101 that Tribal Council Approved earlier this year to protect community members from COVID-19 exposure.

Things you can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are to:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public

practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others

do not gather in groups with anyone not from your household

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

Warm Springs Health & Human Services is planning a Kids holiday toy/gift drive through event but it has been postponed due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. Once we lower the curve – the event will be rescheduled.

Warm Springs Telco will be doing repairs to fiber cables on Tuesday morning. The planned outage maintenance window is 8:30-10:30am on Tuesday, December 22nd. If you have any questions call the their office 541-615-0555.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center, located on campus next to the courthouse, is offering limited physical therapy and acupuncture services. They are open 8am to 5pm Monday thru Friday. Appointments required. You can call 541-777-2663 to learn more.

Warm Springs Public Safety offers an anonymous tip line that you can call 24 hours a day. If you have a concern or information related to a theft or other crime call 541-553-2202.

Papalaxsimisha and JCP are hosting another Family Virtual Trivia Night on New Year’s Eve from 8-10pm. Follow the Papalaxsimisha Facebook page for the Zoom link for more information. Here’s the ZOOM LINK.

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church will not hold a Christmas Eve service this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At KWSO – one of the ways we generate revenue for our operations is by selling KWSO merchandise in our online store. If you are thinking about doing some holiday shopping – please consider a purchase that supports your local Community Radio Station. You can get a set of KWSO license plate frames for $15 online if you SHOP NOW at KWSO.ORG