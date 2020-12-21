KWSO News Mon., Dec. 21, 2020

There were 6 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Warm Springs in today’s Community COVID-19 Update (12/21/20). Those results were from 59 tests conducted on Friday (12/18/20). There were a total of 33 positive tests reported last week. That number is down from 67 the week before, and similar to the weeks of November 30th and 23rd when there were 41 and 35 total weekly cases respectively.

Warm Springs Police arrested Mark Poor Bear last week in connection to a shooting of a 17 year old on the reservation. The victim was treated at St. Charles Madras and released. Poor Bear was arrested on an outstanding tribal warrant for failure to appear and charged with violations of Tribal law for reckless endangerment and assault relating to the shooting, Warm Springs Chief of Police Bill Elliott said. The Warm Springs Tribal Police Department is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the US Attorney’s Office in order to remand the case for possible federal prosecution according the news release.

COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,341. The Oregon Health Authority also reported 1,153 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Scientists in the Northwest have solved a mystery connected to some of the more puzzling symptoms of COVID-19, like long-lasting brain fog and fatigue. OPB’s Jes Burns reports:

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Jupiter and Saturn will merge in the night sky Monday, appearing closer than they have in centuries. The last time the two gas giants looked this close together was during Galileo’s time in the 17th century. But it occurred close to the sun and was hard to see. Jupiter and Saturn’s merger in the 13th century was considerably closer and in plain view. To see it Monday, go out a little after sunset and look to the southwest. Jupiter will be the brighter of the two. Despite appearances, they’ll actually be more than 450 million miles apart.