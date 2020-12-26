Calendar for Sun., Dec. 27, 2020

Public Utilities has issued a temporary water shut off notice for the Wolf Point area for tomorrow (12/28) between 8am to 5pm. This is for work on an isolation valve in the Wolf Point subdivision in order ahead of work on the South Kahneeta PRV station. The installation could require 8 hours to complete so residents should be prepared for no water during that time. Installation of this isolation valve will ensure that the residences will NOT be affected by work scheduled at the South KNT PRV station.

Warm Springs Sanitation says next week, all Friday trash pick-up routes will be picked up on Thursday due to the New Year’s holiday.

Warm Springs Residents are asked to stay home except for essential activities like grocery shopping, going to work, attending medical appointments, or picking up medicine

There is a curfew in effect daily from 10pm – 6am. Everyone should be at home between those hours. There is an exception for essential employees going to work.

Anyone violating quarantine or isolation requirements are subject to citation per Ordinance 101 that Tribal Council Approved earlier this year to protect community members from COVID-19 exposure.

Things you can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are to:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public

practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others

do not gather in groups with anyone not from your household

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

The Jefferson County School District 509-J Board of Directors is accepting applications from interested community members who would like to fill one budget committee positions. The board will review applicants and make an appointment at the January Board Meeting. You can download an application ONLINE