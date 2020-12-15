Calendar Wed., Dec. 16, 2020

Things you can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are to:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public

practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others

do not gather in groups with anyone not from your household

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

Senior Lunch is today for pick-up and delivery from the Senior Wellness Center. On the Menu is: Hillbilly Dinner with salad, bread and fruit.

Warm Springs K-8 Academy Students are reminded to log on for Comprehensive Distance Learning every morning before 9 and return in the afternoon after lunch. Contact the K8 office or your child’s teacher if you have any questions. Winter Break starts Monday December 21st.

A holiday youth toy/gift drive-through event planned for next week is paused until the numbers of COVID-19 cases in Warm Springs decreases. It is still safest for everyone to stay at home. This year there will be no application process and the giveaway will follow all COVID-19 safety protocols. Stay tuned for details once a date is set.

The Warm Springs Police Department maintains an anonymous tip line for local community members to report concerns. The number is 541-553-2202. This resource can be utilized for anyone who feels there is a quarantine violation.

Madras High School FFA are selling Christmas Trees and wreaths this year. You can see what they have to offer at the High School Greenhouse. They are open Monday and Tuesday 4-5pm, Wednesday thru Friday 3-6pm Saturday 10am – 2pm and Sunday noon until 4.

Employees of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Indian Health Services, U.S. Post Office, Warm Springs Timber Company and Warm Springs Churches are authorized to cut a Christmas tree on the Reservation. Non Tribal Members need to obtain a tag by calling 541-553-2416.

KWSO accepts listener support in a few ways. If you have a business, you can become an underwriter. Individuals can make a cash donation, become a sustaining member or buy a KWSO Apron in our online store. Please consider how you can support your local Community Radio Station at KWSO.ORG.

The Oregon Native American Chamber is offering assistance to Native Small Business owners in the areas of marketing, social media, & websites in addition to technical assistance and business planning workshops with a Native lens. Contact April Lemly to learn more at 208-727-7761 or email her at alemly@onacc.org

The new edition of the Spilyay Tymoo is out. The Warm Springs Tribal Newspaper is sent to Tribal Members. You can also read each issue online at https://wsnews.org/

The Jefferson County School District 509-J Board of Directors is accepting applications from interested community members who would like to fill one budget committee positions. The board will review applicants and make an appointment at the January Board Meeting. You can download an application ONLINE