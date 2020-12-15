KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 12/15/20

There were 3 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Warm Springs in today’s Community COVID-19 Update (12/15/20). Those results were from 73 tests conducted on Monday (12/14/20).

There are 73 active cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation and 153 close contacts being monitored daily.

612 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began

6132 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

—

To slow the spread of COVID-19, residents of the Warm Springs Reservation need to stay at home except for essential activities like grocery shopping, work or medical appointments. Employees on Administrative Leave need to stay at home except for those reasons. Limit your contact with anyone not from your household by staying home and not allowing contact with people from outside your household. Anyone who has tested positive or close contacts that should be quarantined at home – need to stay at home.

For I.H.S. COVID-19-related news and updates visit: https://www.ihs.gov/coronavirus/news/

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION