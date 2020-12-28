Dec 30th Toy Drive Thru

This Wednesday, December 30, 2020, the postponed Youth Toy/Gift drive through event will take place from 10am – 4pm. The starting point will be on Wasco Street in the Campus area, right before CPS. All vehicles will need to stop there to get a number and share information.

The next stop will be at the Old Elementary School where jackets will be distributed. Then follow the one way route around Behavioral Health to the Family Resource Center to stop for your gifts. A final stop will be at the Presbyterian Church for a food box.

This is a one day only event and everyone will need to stay in their vehicle and follow all COVID-19 precautions including wearing a face mask.

Stay safe everyone!

You can download the event flyer HERE