KWSO Calendar for Tue., Dec. 29, 2020

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there.

For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

The I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

For all other business call 541-553-1196

Tribal Government Offices will operate with 50% of employees, effective today, Tuesday, December 29th until further notice.

Warm Springs Residents are asked to stay home except for essential activities like grocery shopping, going to work, attending medical appointments, or picking up medicine

The Warm Springs community-wide curfew is lifted for adults however youth under 18 years of age must still abide by the curfew daily from 10pm – 6am.

Warm Springs Health & Human Services is planning a Kids holiday toy or gift drive through event this Wednesday (12/20/20) from 10am – 4pm. The starting point will be on Wasco Street before the Old Boys Dorm where cars will check in. There will be an opportunity to pick up youth coats, a holiday gift and a food box. Each vehicle will share information at check in. There will be one way traffic with the first stop followed by a stop at the Old Elementary, the Family Resource Center, and the Presbyterian Church. Everyone will need to stay in their vehicle and wear a facemask.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy is asking families with Kindergarten thru 2nd grade students to complete a survey to give feedback on Limited in Person Instruction. You can find the survey HERE. Comprehensive Distance Learning will resume next Monday for 509J schools.

Warm Springs Sanitation says this Friday’s trash pickup route will be picked up on Thursday due to the New Year’s Day holiday.

Papalaxsimisha and JCP are hosting another Family Virtual Trivia Night on New Year’s Eve from 8-10pm. Here is the ZOOM LINK

3 Warriors Market hours of operation this week are Monday-Friday 7am to 6pm, and Saturday/Sunday 8 to 5. This Thursday for New Year’s Eve – hours will be 7am to 3pm.

