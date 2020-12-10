KWSO Calendar for Fri. Dec. 11, 2020

We want to give a Shout Out today to everyone in the community who has put up holiday lights to brighten up the evening. Your efforts make cruising around the neighborhood a little extra magic. Thanks for your efforts!

In response to the rising number of coronavirus cases in Warm Springs:

Tribal Government Offices will be Shut Down until at least December 27 th

Essential Services will continue to be provided to the Community

Warm Springs Residents are asked to stay home except for essential activities like grocery shopping, going to work, attending medical appointments, or picking up medicine

There is a curfew in effect daily from 10pm – 6am. Everyone should be at home between those hours. There is an exception for essential employees going to work.

Anyone violating quarantine or isolation requirements are subject to citation per Ordinance 101 that Tribal Council Approved earlier this year to protect community members from COVID-19 exposure.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education is an essential service but they will remain closed today due to staff shortages.

Warm Springs K-8 Academy Students are reminded to log on for Comprehensive Distance Learning every morning before 9 and return in the afternoon after lunch. Contact the K8 office or your child’s teacher if you have any questions. Winter Break starts Monday December 21st.

Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda is a Government to Government meeting with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

Senior Lunch is today for pick-up and delivery from the Senior Wellness Center. On the Menu is: Roast Beef with mash taters, carrots & brussel sprouts and fruit.

KWSO’s “Community Talk” Show is back at noon today. Tune in for our conversation with Dr. Shilo Tippett about being our best selves during this pandemic.

Covid-19 Community Outreach Project can provide households with cleaning and personal protection supplies. There are no income requirements but you do need to complete a short survey. Call (541) 615-0141 or (541) 553-3415 to learn more.

Community members who are isolating or quarantined due to COVID-19, that need food and supplies can contact Warm Springs Emergency Management for assistance at 541-553-3345.

The Warm Springs Police Department maintains an anonymous tip line for local community members to report concerns. The number is 541-553-2202. This resource can be utilized for anyone who feels there is a quarantine violation.

Jefferson County School District 509-J Board of Directors is accepting applications from interested community members who would like to fill one budget committee positions. The board will review applicants and make an appointment at the January Board Meeting. You can download an application ONLINE

Warm Springs Community Wellness is doing the “50 Miles to the New Year” fitness challenge this month. Make sure you are emailing your miles in weekly to Jennifer.Robbins@wstribes.org

