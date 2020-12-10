KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 12/10/20

There were 14 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Warm Springs in today’s Community COVID-19 Update (12/10/20). Those results were from 83 tests conducted on Wednesday (12/09/20).

There are 87 active cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation and 158 close contacts being monitored daily.

593 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began

5920 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

59 people have been hospitalized with 54 having been released

10 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

Case Demographics that were compiled yesterday (12/9/20) show that the largest age group for active COVID-19 cases in Warm Springs are 0-19 year olds at 29%. The next largest demographic is the 30-39 year olds group at 22%.

Since testing began, younger people have tested positive for COVID-19 at a higher rate than other age groups at 31%.

15-19 year olds have been diagnosed at a high rate than other age groupings in the 0-19 category.

It’s imperative that youth understand that although they may not get as sick as older people with underlying health issues, they can still get sick and more importantly if they get COVID-19, they will spread it to others. Limiting daily routine to staying home and spending time only with those who you live with can help slow the spread of coronavirus.

It’s hard not being around friends, but you can still call, text or video chat with them. Protect your family & household members by limiting your potential exposure to COVID-19

Contract tracing has shown that the most frequent places of exposure are within households and at gatherings or visiting with people that are not part of your household.

Tribal Council has shut down Tribal Government Offices until at least December 27, 2020, to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and they are asking the community to also take action by staying home except for essential activities like grocery shopping, going to work, attending medical appointments, or picking up medicine.

There is a curfew in effect daily from 10pm – 6am. Everyone should be at home between those hours with the exception of essential employees going to work.

All these actions are to protect vulnerable members of the Warm Springs Community, from exposure to COVID-19.

You can read this week’s demographic charts HERE

