KWSO Calendar for Fri., Dec. 4, 2020

Please do your part to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by wearing a face covering in public and at work. Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others especially if someone does not have a mask on. Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. It’s especially important to clean your hands before going in or coming out of a store or any building or even your home. And disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces like door knobs, faucets, counters, bathrooms and light switches.

We want to give a Shout Out today to all who have donated items to folks in need. Whether it’s the coordination of donations to the Warm Springs Community, distribution of groceries to households who are quarantined, mask makers who have shared their skills – – Thank you to everyone who have pitched in to help others during the COVID-19 Pandemic!

A temporary water shut off will happen today from 8-5 in the trailer park subdivision. Public Utilities will be doing construction on the water main line.

Senior Lunch is today for pick-up and delivery from the Senior Wellness Center. On the Menu is: Chicken Pasole with dried sweet corn, blue corn chips and fresh fruit.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs government offices will continue to operated at 50% staffing through Friday December 11th. Tribal facilities are closed to the public, as a precaution to help slow the spread of COVID-19. You can make contact with program staff via phone or email. https://kwso.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/closure-contacts.pdf

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center is located on campus next to the courthouse. They provide physical therapy and acupuncture services by appointment. They also have been creating and sharing videos online with topics like: Ergonomics, High Intensity Interval Training, Meditation, Treating Pain, Sleep, Strength Training and the benefits of walking. Check out their “Warm Springs Holistic Health” YouTube Page

