KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jan. 1, 2021

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are closed today for the New Year’s Day holiday. There is no Senior Lunch today.

The Tribal Water and Wastewater department is dealing with a sewer main issue that needs to be excavated and which requires the removal of 5 trees near the old elementary school that directly impacted the sewer main. Work is scheduled to begin today. Wasco Street will be closed until the work is completed which should be this weekend.

Warm Springs Sanitation will do Friday trash pickup tomorrow due to the holiday today.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy is asking families with Kindergarten thru 2nd grade students to complete a survey to give feedback on Limited in Person Instruction. HERE is the link. Comprehensive Distance Learning will resume on Monday for all schools of the Jefferson County School District 509-J.

The Museum at Warm Springs Youth Art Exhibit is encouraging youth to create artwork to enter in the show. They have had to postpone their giveaway of art supplies and the deadline for entry and the show dates are not yet confirmed. If you have any questions – contact Natalie Kirk at the Museum.

Warm Springs Residents are asked to stay home except for essential activities like grocery shopping, going to work, attending medical appointments, or picking up medicine

Things you can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are to:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public

practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others

do not gather in groups with anyone not from your household

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

Adult Basic Skills classes begin Monday online. Registration was done online in December. If you are signed up – Communication Classes for Reading and Writing are Mondays and Wednesdays this term. Math Classes are Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays. And Science Classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays. Locally you can learn more by contacting Carroll Dick via email at carroll.dick@wstribes.org

