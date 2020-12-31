KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 12/31/20

There were 2 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Warm Springs in today’s Community COVID-19 Update (12/31/20). Those results were from 23 tests conducted on Wednesday (12/30/20).

So far this week there have been a total of 11 new cases in Warm Springs.

There are 32 Active Cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation with 61 Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health.

673 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began

6698 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

70 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

64 people have been discharged from the hospital

16 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

260 people have gotten the first shot (of two) of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine. The second dose will follow 28 days after the first to complete the vaccination.

