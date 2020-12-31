Local News

KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 12/31/20

Posted on by Sue Matters
There were 2 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Warm Springs in today’s Community COVID-19 Update (12/31/20).  Those results were from 23 tests conducted on Wednesday   (12/30/20).

So far this week there have been a total of 11 new cases in Warm Springs.

There are 32 Active Cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation with 61 Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health.

  • 673 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began
  • 6698 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
  • 70 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19
  • 64 people have been discharged from the hospital
  • 16 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19
  • 260 people have gotten the first shot (of two) of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine. The second dose will follow 28 days after the first to complete the vaccination.

