KWSO Calendar for Sat., Dec. 12, 2020

Please do your part to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by wearing a face covering in public and at work. Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others especially if someone does not have a mask on. Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. It’s especially important to clean your hands before going in or coming out of a store or any building or even your home. And disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces like door knobs, faucets, counters, bathrooms and light switches.

In response to the rising number of coronavirus cases in Warm Springs:

• Tribal Government Offices will be Shut Down until at least December 27th

• Warm Springs Residents are asked to stay home except for essential activities like grocery shopping, going to work, attending medical appointments, or picking up medicine

• There is a curfew in effect daily from 10pm – 6am. Everyone should be at home between those hours. There is an exception for essential employees going to work.

Cascades East Transit (CET) is hosting a Regional Public Transportation Advisory Committee virtual meeting on Wednesday, December 16 from 1:30 to 3:30 pm. Agendas and meeting packets are posted on the CET website at http://cascadeseasttransit.com/about/rptac

The Jefferson County 509-J School District Board of Directors is conducting a search for the next superintendent and is seeking community input. They are also looking for participants for a virtual focus group. If interested email Tessa Bailey at tbailey@509j.net by Monday Dec. 14.

Employees of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Indian Health Services, U.S. Post Office, Warm Springs Timber Company and Warm Springs Churches are authorized to cut a Christmas tree on the Reservation. Non Tribal Members need to obtain a tag by calling 541-553-2416.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is now accepting applications for the Housing Improvement Program for home repair, renovation, or replacement. Eligibility requirements include Tribal Membership, income that does not exceed 150% of the poverty guidelines, and to have not previously received this assistance. If you previously applied by did not get selected – you can submit the same application. Contact Chet at Housing to follow up at 541-553-3259, You can get an application package from Sharon Jackson, Northwest Regional BIA by emailing sharon.jackon@bia.gov.

Madras High School FFA are selling Christmas Trees this year along with wreaths. You can see what they have to offer at the High School Greenhouse. They are open Monday and Tuesday 4-5pm, Wednesday thru Friday 3-6pm Saturday 10am – 2pm and Sunday noon until 4.

KWSO accepts listener support in a few ways. If you have a business, you can become an underwriter. Individuals can make a cash donation, become a sustaining member or buy a KWSO Mug in our online store. Please consider how you can support your local Community Radio Station.

KWSO is public media owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.