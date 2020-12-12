KWSO Calendar for Sun., Dec. 13, 2020

Things you can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are to:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public

practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others

do not gather in groups with anyone not from your household

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

In response to the rising number of coronavirus cases in Warm Springs:

Tribal Government Offices will be Shut Down until at least December 27 th

Warm Springs Residents are asked to stay home except for essential activities like grocery shopping, going to work, attending medical appointments, or picking up medicine

There is a curfew in effect daily from 10pm – 6am. Everyone should be at home between those hours. There is an exception for essential employees going to work.

Warm Springs K8 Students, Families, and Staff are invited to share a holiday song. They are asking for video contributions for a Virtual Winter Concert. The deadline to submit videos is this Wednesday (12/16/20) at noon. The concert will go live on Friday, December 18. Anyone under 18 years old needs permission to allow video to be shared, so be sure to complete the Permission Form. Here are the DETAILS

Operation Rudolph is accepting donations of gifts especially for teenagers with drop boxes at Bi-Mart, Columbia Bank, Mid Oregon Credit Union, Dollar General and Les Schwab in Madras. To make a cash donations – mail a check to Kiwanis, PO Box 65, Madras. To help wrap gifts – contact Kim Schmith at 541-980-6371.

The Jefferson County 509-J School District Board of Directors is conducting a search for the next superintendent and is seeking community input. There is an online survey that asks about characteristics and qualification (https://www/jcsd.k12.or.us/district/superintendent-search/. They are also looking for participants for a virtual focus group. If interested email Tessa Bailey at tbailey@509j.net by Monday Dec. 14.

The High Desert Museum has reopened their outdoor exhibits this month with COVID-19 safety protocols in place. They are open 9am – 4pm Saturdays thru Wednesdays with reduced admission.

At KWSO – one of the ways we generate revenue for our operations is by selling KWSO merchandise in our online store. If you are thinking about doing some holiday shopping – please consider a purchase that supports your local Community Radio Station. You can get a set of KWSO license plate frames for $15!

If you have information you would like us to share on the Community Calendar, email us the details at kwso at wstribes dot org