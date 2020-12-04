KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 12/4/20

There were 12 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Warm Springs in today’s Community COVID-19 Update (12/04/20). Those results were from 85 tests conducted on Thursday (12/03/20).

So far this week there have been a total of 34 new cases in Warm Springs.

534 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began

5434 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

56 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

51 people have been discharged from the hospital

10 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

—

Tribal Council will be considering a recommendation that’s been made by the Warm Springs COVID-19 Response Team to issue a 2 week “Stay At Home” order for the Reservation. Several factors have led to this recommendation:

Contact tracers have seen increasing numbers of individuals that need to be contacted and have are dealing with people not answering their phones.

The increasing numbers of close contacts needing to be followed daily is overwhelming the available public health staff.

The Increase in positive cases has led to an increase in testing and the positivity rate has been above 10%.

A 2 week “Stay At Home” order would keep people from coming in contact with coronavirus, flattening the curve of cases, allowing the healthcare team to continue monitoring, testing and providing wrap around services.

Tribal Essential work and services would continue.

Warm Springs Tribal Council will decide on this recommendation on Monday afternoon (12/7/20).

—

The Tribes’ Plateau Travel Plaza in Madras closed yesterday when a positive case of COVID-19 was reported. The facility was cleaned and sanitized and will reopen this afternoon at 4pm. The Three Teepees Café will reopen tomorrow morning (12/5/20).

The Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center closed early yesterday due to a positive case of COVID-19. The facility is being cleaned and sanitized and it is expected that they will reopen on Monday (12/7/20). Warm Springs ECE is a state licensed Child Care Facility and is currently operating as an Emergency Child Care Center, under state guidelines, for essential services workers only.

Warm Springs Housing Authority has closed early today due to a positive case of COVID-19 and their facilities will be cleaned and sanitized. It is expected that work will be completed by next Monday morning (12/7/20.)

—

The 2 main things everyone can do to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home and avoid contact with anyone not from your household and wear a face mask or cover.

Do those 2 things and you will be able to keep yourself and those around you healthy and safe.

—

