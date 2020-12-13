KWSO Calendar for Mon., Dec. 14, 2020

In response to the rising number of coronavirus cases in Warm Springs:

Tribal Government Offices will be Shut Down until at least December 27 th

Essential Services will continue to be provided to the Community. If you need to contact You can make contact with program staff via phone or email. https://kwso.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/closure-contacts.pdf

Warm Springs Residents are asked to stay home except for essential activities like grocery shopping, going to work, attending medical appointments, or picking up medicine

There is a curfew in effect daily from 10pm – 6am. Everyone should be at home between those hours. There is an exception for essential employees going to work.

Anyone violating quarantine or isolation requirements are subject to citation per Ordinance 101 that Tribal Council Approved earlier this year to protect community members from COVID-19 exposure

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education will continue to be closed this week due to COVID-19 impacts.

Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda is: the Secretary Treasurer/CEO Update, the January Agenda and review of Minutes. Draft Resolutions, Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets, Legislative Update Call, Enrollments, and the Pension Committee.

Senior Lunch is today for pick-up and delivery from the Senior Wellness Center. On the Menu is: Chicken Cacciatore with garlic parmesan, spaghetti squash, broccoli florets and fresh fruit.

Warm Springs K-8 Academy Students are reminded to log on for Comprehensive Distance Learning this week in the mornings by 9 and then return after lunch Winter Break starts next Monday.

Warm Springs K8 Students, Families, and Staff are invited to share a holiday song. They are asking for video contributions for a Virtual Winter Concert. The deadline to submit videos is this Wednesday (12/16/20) at noon. The concert will go live on Friday, December 18. Anyone under 18 years old needs permission to allow video to be shared, so be sure to complete the Permission Form. You can find the DETAILS in today’s Calendar posted on KWSO.ORG

Community members who are isolating or quarantined due to COVID-19 can have a food box delivered since you are not able to go grocery shopping. If you have questions, you can contact Warm Springs Emergency Management at 541-553-3345. They also have Personal Protective Equipment.

Central Oregon Community College will be offering GED classes remotely this winter. You can register online up to December 28th and the term will start January 4th. Communication Classes for reading & writing will be Mondays and Wednesdays, Math Classes will be Mondays a Wednesdays OR Tuesdays and Thursdays and Science Classes are being offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information visit cocc.edu. To see if you qualify for the Future Ready grant that will pay for tuition, books, tests and transportation – email Deanna Fender at dfender@coic.org.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is now accepting applications for the Housing Improvement Program for home repair, renovation, or replacement. Eligibility requirements include Tribal Membership, income that does not exceed 150% of the poverty guidelines, and to have not previously received this assistance. If you previously applied by did not get selected – you can submit the same application. Contact Chet at Housing to follow up at 541-553-3259, You can get an application package from Sharon Jackson, Northwest Regional BIA by emailing sharon.jackon@bia.gov.

