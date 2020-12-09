KWSO Calendar for Thu., Dec. 10, 2020

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Government will be shut down effective today (12/10/20) through December 27, 2020. This is in response to the continuing increase of COVID-19 cases. Essential Services will continue to be provided to the community. All employees and Warm Springs residents need to stay at home except for essential needs like food, work or medicine. A community wide curfew will be imposed on the reservation from 10pm to 6am daily. Please – stay home and stay safe. (you can read the Tribal Employee memo HERE)

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there.

For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

The I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

For all other business call 541-553-1196

The Papalaxsimisha Program is hosting a virtual family Gingerbread House Making contest. Kits will be given out today at drive through events at: noon at the Warm Springs Community Center, and at 5:30 at both the Simnasho Longhouse and Seekseequa Fire Hall. Please remain in your vehicle and wear a mask as you pick up your kit.

KWSO’s “Community Talk” Show is back tomorrow at noon. Join us for the conversation about how the pandemic is impacting your life and how to overcome the changes to your daily routine and stay positive.

We want to give a Shout Out today to the post office, UPS and Fed Ex workers and to all delivery service folks for delivering mail and bring us stuff. Laying low and staying home is a little easier when you provide service to help keep us connected with others and the world.

The next edition of the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper will be out next Wednesday. The deadline for items to be published is tomorrow. Contact Editor Dave McMechan if you want to submit something. david.mcmechan@wstribes.org

The Oregon Native American Chamber is offering assistance to Native Small Business owners in the areas of marketing, social media, & websites in addition to technical assistance and business planning workshops with a Native lens. Contact April Lemly to learn more at 208-727-7761 or email her at alemly@onacc.org

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center is located on campus next to the courthouse. They provide physical therapy and acupuncture services by appointment. They also have been creating and sharing videos online with topics like: Ergonomics, High Intensity Interval Training, Meditation, Treating Pain, Sleep, Strength Training and the benefits of walking. Check out their “Warm Springs Holistic Health” YouTube Page

Warm Springs Sanitation reminds the community that the landfill no longer accepts tires. Please do not leave tires at the dump or at the transfer stations. Also – large household appliances should be taken to the landfill where there is a dumpster for large metal items.

