KWSO News for Thu., Dec. 10, 2020

In response to the rising number of coronavirus cases in Warm Springs, Tribal Council yesterday (12/9/20) approved, by a vote of 5 to 2 with 1 abstaining, these COVID-19 Response Team recommendations:

Tribal Government Offices will be Shut Down December 10 – December 27, 2020.

Essential Services will continue to be provided to the Community.

Warm Springs Residents are asked to stay home except for essential activities like grocery shopping, going to work, attending medical appointments, or picking up medicine.

There is a curfew in effect daily from 10pm – 6am. Everyone should be at home between those hours. There is an exception for essential employees going to work.

Anyone violating quarantine or isolation requirements are subject to citation per Ordinance 101 that Tribal Council Approved earlier this year to protect community members from COVID-19 exposure.

A MEMO has been distributed to CTWS employees regarding the Tribal Government Shut Down.

COVID-19 has claimed 30 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,110. The Oregon Health Authority reported early yesterday morning that there were 1,243 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 88,287.

Community members who are isolating or quarantined due to COVID-19, that need food and supplies can contact Warm Springs Emergency Management for assistance at 541-553-3345.

The Warm Springs Police Department maintains an anonymous tip line for local community members to report concerns. The number is 541-553-2202. This resource can be utilized for anyone who feels there is a quarantine violation.

The Papalaxsimisha Program is hosting a virtual family Gingerbread House Making contest. Kits will be given out today at drive through events at: noon at the Warm Springs Community Center, and at 5:30 at both the Simnasho Longhouse and Seekseequa Fire Hall. Please remain in your vehicle and wear a mask as you pick up your kit.