KWSO Calendar for Wed., Dec. 2, 2020

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs government offices will continue to operated at 50% staffing through Friday December 11th. Tribal facilities are closed to the public, as a precaution to help slow the spread of COVID-19. You can make contact with program staff via phone or email. https://kwso.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/closure-contacts.pdf

Tribal Council is in session this morning. On their agenda is: A Virtual Tribal State – Government to Government meeting.

Some students in the 509J school district are doing Limited In Person Instruction. If you have questions about options – you should contact your student’s teacher or your school office. You can find more information at the district website (https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/ )

Senior Lunch is today for pick-up and delivery from the Senior Wellness Center. On the Menu is: Vegetable Turkey with Soup, Rolls and Fresh Fruit.

There is a drive thru flu shot clinic this afternoon from 1:30-3:30 in the parking lot between the Agency Longhouse and ECE. This is a free clinic for anyone who lives or works on the Warm Springs Reservation.

This Friday – a Temporary water shut off will happen from 8-5 in the trailer park subdivision. Public Utilities will be doing construction on the water main line.

Due to statewide rules to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Warm Springs OSU Extension will offer contactless Canner lid testing on Wednesdays from 1-4pm by appointment only. You can call 541-553-3238 and leave a message for the Nutrition department for scheduling.

The new edition of the Spilyay Tymoo is out today. The Warm Springs Tribal Newspaper is sent to Tribal Members. You can also read each issue online at W S News Dot ORG (https://wsnews.org/)

Warm Springs Community Wellness is doing the “50 Miles to the New Year” fitness challenge this month. You can still sign up. There will be weekly reporting, incentives and prizes. To learn more and sign up Email Jennifer.Robbins@wstribes.org

We want to give a Shout Out today is for all the Restaurant and Fast Food businesses who are doing their best to offer meals “TO GO.” Keeping customers safe by masking up – disinfecting and offering outside dining has been a lot of hard work. Hang in there and thanks for feeding us!

