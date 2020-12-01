KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 12/1/20

There were 15 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Warm Springs in today’s Community COVID-19 Update (12/01/20). Those results were from 109 tests conducted on Monday (11/30/20).

There are 46 Active Cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation with 62 Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health.

515 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began

5222 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

54 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

50 people have been discharged from the hospital

10 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

—

Effective this Thursday, (12/03/20) Oregon’s will implement a new Risk and Protection Framework for health and safety measured in four different risk levels for counties based on their level of COVID-19 spread—Extreme Risk, High Risk, Moderate Risk, and Lower Risk.

You can see last week’s statewide map that shows levels in Oregon Counties as of 11/23/20.

Starting Thursday – Counties at “Extreme Risk” will have restrictions:

Indoor entertainment and recreational facilities like gyms and theaters will be closed

Personal services will be allowed

Outdoor entertainment and recreational facilities like zoos and pools will be limited to a maximum of 50 people

Restaurants and bars will be allowed outdoor dining only with a max of 6 people from no more than 2 households per table. Must close by 11pm and limite capacity to no more than 50 people

Long term care facilities will only allow outdoor visitations

Grocery stores, pharmacies, retail stores and malls will be limited to 50% of maximum capacity with curbside pick up encouraged

Offices will require work-from-home to the greatest extent possible and buildings will be closed to the public

Indoor at-home and social gatherings should have no more than 6 people total and recommend a limit of no more than 2 households present

Faith institutions, funeral homes, mortuaries, cemeteries will have no more than 150 people outside or 25% maximum capacity inside (limit of100 people)

Congregate homeless sheltering, Youth Programs, Childcare, K12 Schools, Higher Education, Drive in Operations and current Division 1 and Professional Athletics exemptions operate under sector specific guidance for all risk levels.

—

Warm Springs Tribal Council yesterday accepted the Local COVID-19 Response Team recommendation to maintain Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs government office staffing at 50% through December 11th. This is an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Last week there were 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs.

Tribal facilities are closed to the public but you can contact program staff via email or telephone. Here is a link to an unofficial contact list: https://kwso.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/closure-contacts.pdf

—

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION