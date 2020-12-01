KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 12/1/20

There were 15 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Warm Springs in today’s Community COVID-19 Update (12/01/20). Those results were from 109 tests conducted on Monday (11/30/20).
There are 46 Active Cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation with 62 Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health.
- 515 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began
- 5222 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
- 54 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19
- 50 people have been discharged from the hospital
- 10 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19
—
Effective this Thursday, (12/03/20) Oregon’s will implement a new Risk and Protection Framework for health and safety measured in four different risk levels for counties based on their level of COVID-19 spread—Extreme Risk, High Risk, Moderate Risk, and Lower Risk.
You can see last week’s statewide map that shows levels in Oregon Counties as of 11/23/20.
- Starting Thursday – Counties at “Extreme Risk” will have restrictions:
- Indoor entertainment and recreational facilities like gyms and theaters will be closed
- Personal services will be allowed
- Outdoor entertainment and recreational facilities like zoos and pools will be limited to a maximum of 50 people
- Restaurants and bars will be allowed outdoor dining only with a max of 6 people from no more than 2 households per table. Must close by 11pm and limite capacity to no more than 50 people
- Long term care facilities will only allow outdoor visitations
- Grocery stores, pharmacies, retail stores and malls will be limited to 50% of maximum capacity with curbside pick up encouraged
- Offices will require work-from-home to the greatest extent possible and buildings will be closed to the public
- Indoor at-home and social gatherings should have no more than 6 people total and recommend a limit of no more than 2 households present
- Faith institutions, funeral homes, mortuaries, cemeteries will have no more than 150 people outside or 25% maximum capacity inside (limit of100 people)
- Congregate homeless sheltering, Youth Programs, Childcare, K12 Schools, Higher Education, Drive in Operations and current Division 1 and Professional Athletics exemptions operate under sector specific guidance for all risk levels.
—
Warm Springs Tribal Council yesterday accepted the Local COVID-19 Response Team recommendation to maintain Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs government office staffing at 50% through December 11th. This is an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Last week there were 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs.
Tribal facilities are closed to the public but you can contact program staff via email or telephone. Here is a link to an unofficial contact list: https://kwso.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/closure-contacts.pdf
—
For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:
US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL