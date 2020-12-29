KWSO Calendar for Wed., Dec. 30, 2020

There’s a holiday toy and gift drive-through event today (12/30/20) from 9am – 4pm. The starting point will be on Wasco Street before the Old Boys Dorm where cars will check in. There will be an opportunity to pick up a holiday gift, coats and a food box for your family. Each vehicle will share information at check in. The next stops are at the Old Elementary, the Family Resource Center, and then Presbyterian Church with one way traffic following that route. Everyone will need to stay in their vehicle and wear a face mask.

Senior Lunch is today for pick-up and delivery from the Senior Wellness Center. On the Menu is: Fish Dumplings, Hard Tack, Vegetables and Fruit. There will be no senior lunch on Friday as New Year’s Day is a Tribal Holiday.

Warm Springs Residents are asked to stay home except for essential activities like grocery shopping, going to work, attending medical appointments, or picking up medicine

Things you can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are to:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public

practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others

do not gather in groups with anyone not from your household

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

3 Warriors Market hours today are 7am to 6pm, tomorrow they will be open 7 to 3.

Warm Springs Sanitation says this Friday’s trash pickup route will be picked up on Saturday this week due to the New Year’s Day holiday on Friday.

Papalaxsimisha and JCP are hosting another Family Virtual Trivia Night on New Year’s Eve from 8-10pm. Follow the Papalaxsimisha Facebook page for the Zoom link or find it in today’s Calendar on KWSO.org. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86450039274

The new edition of the Spilyay Tymoo is out. The Warm Springs Tribal Newspaper is sent to Tribal Members. You can also read each issue online at W S News Dot ORG (https://wsnews.org/)

Tune in to KWSO on New Year’s Eve starting at 7 for continuous oldies to keep you company ringing in the New Year. Upbeat fun songs from the 60s and 70s. It’s Pop oldies, soul, and classic rock this Thursday Night starting at 7pm right here on 91.9 FM KWSO!

KWSO is public media owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact. Thanks for listening to 91.9 FM KWSO.