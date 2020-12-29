KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 12/29/20

There were 5 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Warm Springs in today’s Community COVID-19 Update (12/29/20). Those results were from 71 tests conducted on Monday (12/28/20).

There are 31 Active Cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation with 76 Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health.

667 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began

6632 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

69 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

59 people have been discharged from the hospital

15 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

202 COVID-19 Moderna Vaccines (first of 2 doses) have been administered at the Health & Wellness Center. The second dose will follow 28 days after the first to complete the vaccination.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION