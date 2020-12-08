KWSO Calendar for Wed., Dec. 9, 2020

We want to give a Shout Out today to all the workers on the job providing essential services in all our communities. To sanitation crews, fire fighters & police, folks working in grocery stores, and hospitals – thank you for providing us all with service.

Public Utilities will be doing a Temporary Water Shut Off for the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets today to install an altitude valve. After the water is restored there could be air in the line or discolored water. If that happens, run cold water until the water runs clear. Next Wednesday (12/16/20) there will be a more complicated installation at the South Kah-Nee-Ta Pressure Reducing Valve Station.

Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda is: Finance and the Secretary Treasurer with Resolutions and a Supplemental Budget, also an update from the COVID-19 response team.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs government offices continue to operate at 50% staffing this week. Tribal facilities are closed to the public, as a precaution to help slow the spread of COVID-19. You can make contact with program staff via phone or email. https://kwso.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/closure-contacts.pdf

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education will remain closed all week due to staff shortages.

509J and the The Warm Springs K-8 Academy have paused Limited In Person Instruction. All Students still need to log on for Comprehensive Distance Learning, as usual, every morning before 9 and return in the afternoon after lunch.

Senior Lunch is today for pick-up and delivery from the Senior Wellness Center. On the Menu is: Baked Halibut with pasta, steamed zucchini and squash and fruit.

The Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council and Jefferson County are offering another round of grants to small businesses and non-profits that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. The application period closes at midnight tonight. To learn more and apply visit https://www.coic.org/grant

The Papalaxsimisha Program is hosting a virtual family Gingerbread House Making contest. Kits will be given out tomorrow (12/10/20) at noon at the Warm Springs Community Center, and at 5:30 at both the Simnasho Longhouse and Seekseequa Fire Hall. Pick up a kit and then build your Gingerbread House at home and email Papalaxsimisha a photo of what you create!

KWSO’s “Community Talk” Show returns this Friday at noon with Dr. Shilo Tippett. Our topic this month is identifying how the pandemic is affected in us – in ways that are obvious and also in ways we might not recognize. Tune in for some great ideas about easing some of the stress and disruption.

KWSO accepts listener support in a few ways. If you have a business, you can become an underwriter. Individuals can make a cash donation, become a sustaining member or buy some KWSO socks in our online store. Please consider how you can support your local Community Radio Station at KWSO.ORG.

KWSO is public media owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.