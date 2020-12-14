KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 12/14/20

There were 6 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Warm Springs in today’s Community COVID-19 Update (12/14/20). Those results were from 89 tests conducted on Friday (12/11/20).
Total # of Positive Tests
- Week of 12/07/20 – 67
- Week of 11/30/20 – 41
- Week of 11/23/20 – 35
—
Please remember that if you have not been around family or friends – you need to maintain separation from them to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19. If someone does not live in your household – don’t gather with them.
Remember to wear a face mask and maintain social distance of at least 6 feet anytime you are around someone that is not part of your household. That’s something we all can do to slow the spread of COVID-19.
—
In response to the rising number of coronavirus cases in Warm Springs:
- Tribal Government Offices will be Shut Down until at least December 27th
- Essential Services will continue to be provided to the Community
- Warm Springs Residents are asked to stay home except for essential activities like grocery shopping, going to work, attending medical appointments, or picking up medicine
- There is a curfew in effect daily from 10pm – 6am. Everyone should be at home between those hours. There is an exception for essential employees going to work.
- Anyone violating quarantine or isolation requirements are subject to citation per Ordinance 101 that Tribal Council Approved earlier this year to protect community members from COVID-19 exposure.
Covid-19 Community Outreach Project can provide households with cleaning and personal protection supplies. There are no income requirements but you do need to complete a short survey. Call (541) 615-0141 or (541) 553-3415 to learn more.
Community members who are isolating or quarantined due to COVID-19, that need food and supplies can contact Warm Springs Emergency Management for assistance at 541-553-3345.
The Warm Springs Police Department maintains an anonymous tip line for local community members to report concerns. The number is 541-553-2202. This resource can be utilized for anyone who feels there is a quarantine violation.
—
For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:
US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL