KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 12/18/20

There were 4 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Warm Springs in today’s Community COVID-19 Update (12/18/20).  Those results were from 83 tests conducted on Thursday (12/17/20).

This week’s count for total positive cases of COVID-19 this week is 27, through Thursday.  Last week’s total count was 61 and the week prior is was 41.

There are 65 active cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation and 118 close contacts being monitored daily.

  • 636 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began
  • 6288 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
  • There are 5 people currently hospitalized, 1 on a ventilator
  • 14 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

In response to the rising number of coronavirus cases in Warm Springs:

  • Tribal Government Offices are be Shut Down until at least December 27th
  • Essential Services will continue to be provided to the Community
  • Warm Springs Residents are asked to stay home except for essential activities like grocery shopping, going to work, attending medical appointments, or picking up medicine
  • There is a curfew in effect daily from 10pm – 6am.  Everyone should be at home between those hours.  There is an exception for essential employees going to work.
  • Anyone violating quarantine or isolation requirements are subject to citation per Ordinance 101 that Tribal Council Approved earlier this year to protect community members from COVID-19 exposure.

Covid-19 Community Outreach Project can provide households with cleaning and personal protection supplies. There are no income requirements but you do need to complete a short survey.  Call (541) 615-0141 or (541) 553-3415 to learn more.

Community members who are isolating or quarantined due to COVID-19, that need food and supplies can contact Warm Springs Emergency Management for assistance at 541-553-3345.

The Warm Springs Police Department maintains an anonymous tip line for local community members to report concerns.  The number is 541-553-2202.  This resource can be utilized for anyone who feels there is a quarantine violation.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION

 

