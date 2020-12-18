Community Calendar

Calendar for Sat., Dec. 19, 2020

In response to the rising number of coronavirus cases in Warm Springs:

  • Tribal Government Offices will be Shut Down until at least December 27th
  • Essential Services will continue to be provided to the Community.    If you need to contact, you can make contact with program staff via phone or email: https://kwso.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/closure-contacts.pdf
  • Warm Springs Residents are asked to stay home except for essential activities like grocery shopping, going to work, attending medical appointments, or picking up medicine
  • There is a curfew in effect daily from 10pm – 6am. Everyone should be at home between those hours.  There is an exception for essential employees going to work.
  • Anyone violating quarantine or isolation requirements are subject to citation per Ordinance 101 that Tribal Council Approved earlier this year to protect community members from COVID-19 exposure.

Please do your part to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by wearing a face covering in public and at work.  Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others especially if someone does not have a mask on.  Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.  It’s especially important to clean your hands before going in or coming out of a store or any building or even your home.  And disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces like door knobs, faucets, counters, bathrooms and light switches.

Warm Springs Health & Human Services is planning a Kids holiday toy/gift drive through event but it has been postponed due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.  Once we lower the curve – the event will be rescheduled.

The Oregon Native American Chamber is offering assistance to Native Small Business owners in the areas of marketing, social media, & websites in addition to technical assistance and business planning workshops with a Native lens.  Contact April Lemly to learn more at 208-727-7761 or email her at alemly@onacc.org

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church will not hold a Christmas Eve service this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Papalaxsimisha and JCP are hosting another Family Virtual Trivia Night on New Year’s Eve from 8-10pm. Follow the Papalaxsimisha Facebook page for information on all of their events. Here is the Zoom link for the virtual trivia night.

