Calendar for Sat., Dec. 19, 2020

In response to the rising number of coronavirus cases in Warm Springs:

Tribal Government Offices will be Shut Down until at least December 27 th

Essential Services will continue to be provided to the Community. If you need to contact, you can make contact with program staff via phone or email: https://kwso.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/closure-contacts.pdf

Warm Springs Residents are asked to stay home except for essential activities like grocery shopping, going to work, attending medical appointments, or picking up medicine

There is a curfew in effect daily from 10pm – 6am. Everyone should be at home between those hours. There is an exception for essential employees going to work.

Anyone violating quarantine or isolation requirements are subject to citation per Ordinance 101 that Tribal Council Approved earlier this year to protect community members from COVID-19 exposure.

Please do your part to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by wearing a face covering in public and at work. Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others especially if someone does not have a mask on. Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. It’s especially important to clean your hands before going in or coming out of a store or any building or even your home. And disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces like door knobs, faucets, counters, bathrooms and light switches.

Warm Springs Health & Human Services is planning a Kids holiday toy/gift drive through event but it has been postponed due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. Once we lower the curve – the event will be rescheduled.

The Oregon Native American Chamber is offering assistance to Native Small Business owners in the areas of marketing, social media, & websites in addition to technical assistance and business planning workshops with a Native lens. Contact April Lemly to learn more at 208-727-7761 or email her at alemly@onacc.org

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church will not hold a Christmas Eve service this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Papalaxsimisha and JCP are hosting another Family Virtual Trivia Night on New Year’s Eve from 8-10pm. Follow the Papalaxsimisha Facebook page for information on all of their events. Here is the Zoom link for the virtual trivia night.

