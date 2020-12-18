Calendar for Sat., Dec. 19, 2020

In response to the rising number of coronavirus cases in Warm Springs:
- Tribal Government Offices will be Shut Down until at least December 27th
- Essential Services will continue to be provided to the Community. If you need to contact, you can make contact with program staff via phone or email: https://kwso.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/closure-contacts.pdf
- Warm Springs Residents are asked to stay home except for essential activities like grocery shopping, going to work, attending medical appointments, or picking up medicine
- There is a curfew in effect daily from 10pm – 6am. Everyone should be at home between those hours. There is an exception for essential employees going to work.
- Anyone violating quarantine or isolation requirements are subject to citation per Ordinance 101 that Tribal Council Approved earlier this year to protect community members from COVID-19 exposure.
Please do your part to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by wearing a face covering in public and at work. Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others especially if someone does not have a mask on. Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. It’s especially important to clean your hands before going in or coming out of a store or any building or even your home. And disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces like door knobs, faucets, counters, bathrooms and light switches.
Warm Springs Health & Human Services is planning a Kids holiday toy/gift drive through event but it has been postponed due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. Once we lower the curve – the event will be rescheduled.
The Oregon Native American Chamber is offering assistance to Native Small Business owners in the areas of marketing, social media, & websites in addition to technical assistance and business planning workshops with a Native lens. Contact April Lemly to learn more at 208-727-7761 or email her at alemly@onacc.org
The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church will not hold a Christmas Eve service this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Papalaxsimisha and JCP are hosting another Family Virtual Trivia Night on New Year’s Eve from 8-10pm. Follow the Papalaxsimisha Facebook page for information on all of their events. Here is the Zoom link for the virtual trivia night.
KWSO accepts listener support in a few ways. If you have a business, you can become an underwriter. Individuals can make a cash donation, become a sustaining member or buy a KWSO Mug in our online store. Please consider how you can support your local Community Radio Station at KWSO.ORG.