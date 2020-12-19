WSK8 Student Compositions

Digital Music Composition is one of the Comprehensive Distance Leaning strategies for the Warm Springs K8 Middle School music class taught by Andres Rodriguez who says they have been able to explore digital music composition using an online platform.
Here is music created at the Warm Springs K-8 Academey this term by:
- Liam Circle, 11 years old, 6th Grade, “My Reservation”
- Riyah Stacona, 11 years old, 6th Grade, “FutureProof”
- Alex Bisland, 14 years old, 8th Grade, “Lemon Boy”
- Aja’ Nah Jefferson, 12 years old, 7th Grade, “NASA Beats”