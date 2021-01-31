KWSO Calendar for Mon., Feb. 1, 2021

There is no school Monday or Tuesday this week for Jefferson County 509-J schools to allow for teacher work days and safety training for all staff. On tjos Wednesday – all 509-J schools will return to in-person, on-site, full day school. At the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy the school day is 9:15 until 3:25 each day. CASA online students will log on as usual for classes each day. You can find links on KWSO’s calendar today for the district LETTER TO FAMILIES and the updated BUS SCHEDULES

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they remind you that you must stop at the front gate to check in and that you should call ahead if you plan on going there.

For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

The I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

For all other business or to get on a list saying you want a COVID-19 shot, call 541-553-1196

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda this morning is a BIA Update, Office of Special Trustee Update Call, Realty Items, IHS Update, COVID-19 Team Update and 509J Update. This afternoon there will be the legislative Update conference calls and Tribal Attorneys Updates.

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery from the Warm Springs Senior Center. Meals are free for those 60 and over. To learn more, call the Senior Program this morning at 541-553-3313. On today’s menu is: Coconut Chicken Curry soup with crackers and fruit.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is open with COVID-19 safety protocols in place. Face Masks are required in the building and only one person is allowed in the lobby at a time.

The Low Income Energy Assistance or LIHEAP program and Medical Gas Vouchers program is available to eligible individuals at the Tribal Social Services Coordinator Office in the Family Resource Center.

Madras High School Football will have their first day of practice on Monday February 8th. Gear will be handed out to all registered football players who are Seniors and Juniors on Wednesday (Feb. 3rd) at 4 and on and Thursday (Feb. 4th) at 4 to freshmen and sophomores.

Winter Tribal Fisheries have been announced for the Columbia River. A Commercial Gillnet Fishery in the John Day and The Dalles Pools only will be February 1st thru the 6th. The Zone 6 Platform and Hook and Line Fishery will be February 1st through March 19th. For the latest Fishing Information you can call the fish hotline at 541-553-2000. For Columbia River Intertribal Fish Commission Text Alerts – text CRITFC to 555-888.

Due to the pandemic, the Warm Springs Community Action Team will not be hosting their AARP Tax Aide Site this year. You may be able to get an appointment for tax preparation and filing with NeighborImpact. Their offices in Bend can be reached at 541-318-7506 and in Redmond at 541-548-2380. To learn more about how to complete and file your income taxes yourself, online – check out the IRS website (https://www.irs.gov/filing/free-file-do-your-federal-taxes-for-free)

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council is seeking candidates for the Credit Board of Directors – Indian Head Casino Board of Directors – the Economic Development Corporation OR Ventures Board. The Deadline to apply is Thursday February 18th. The Water Board has two positions open with the deadline to apply this Thursday February 4th. For all board openings, submit a letter of interest and your resume to the Tribes’ Secretary Treasurer/CEO. You will need to complete a criminal and credit background check as part of the process. (https://kwso.org/?p=15464)

The 2021 Lincoln’s Powwow at the Simnasho Longhouse has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. KWSO will broadcast recordings from previous years’ powwows, the weekend of February 12th thru the 14th as a way to offer a “virtual event.”

