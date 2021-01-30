KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jan. 31, 2021

The 2021 Lincoln’s Powwow at the Simnasho Longhouse has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. KWSO will broadcast recordings from previous years’ powwows, the weekend of February 12th thru the 14th as a way to offer a “virtual event.”

The Warm Springs Johnson O’Malley committee asks families with students 3 years old through 12th grade in the 509J or South Wasco County School Districts who are enrolled in a Federally Recognized Tribe to complete the annual JOM survey and enrollment forms. The FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE form is now available. You can find is on KWSO dot ORG in the News and Info tab under opportunities. If you have questions, contact Carroll Dick at 541-553-3311.

The Jefferson County 509-J school district has announced that all schools will resume in-person on-site school Wednesday, February 3rd. In a letter to families they said there is no school Monday and Tuesday to allow for staff training and prep to help transition back to in-person school. CASA online students will log on as usual for classes on Monday. A link to the letter can be found at the district website. (https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/district-family-letter-1-29-2021/)

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council is seeking candidates for the following Boards. There is one position available for a non Tribal member on the Credit Board of Directors – 2 positions are open for the Indian Head Casino Board of Directors (one Tribal Member and one non member) – There are 2 positions on the Economic Development Corporation OR Ventures Board (one Tribal Member and one non member). The Deadline to apply for those board positions is Thursday February 18th. The Water Board has two positions open. The deadline to apply for that is Thursday February 4th. For all board openings, submit a letter of interest and your resume to the Tribes’ Secretary Treasurer/CEO. You will need to complete a criminal and credit background check as part of the process. (https://kwso.org/?p=15464)

The Warm Springs Community Action Team remains closed as a precaution to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. For current and former IDA clients, Demus Martinez is available to talk about your Credit Report and FICO scores. Contact Demus via text or call 541-460-3851 or email demus@wscat.org – you can also make contact on social media.

Warm Springs CPS office hours are Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm but as a Tribal Facility you should call ahead for an appointment. Their number is 541-553-3209. To report Child Abuse or Child Neglect, you can call the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-7233 and they will notify CPS. If there is an emergency after hours – call Warm Springs Police Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and they will contact a CPS worker.

This week at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center the focus for COVID-19 vaccines remain for elders 75 and older, Veterans 65 and older, and for essential employees. 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered this week and those shots are already scheduled. They will also begin to give the second dose of the vaccine for those who already got the first shot at the end of December. The Moderna vaccine requires 2 doses – 28 days apart. The vaccination is considered completed one week after the 2nd shot.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are staffed with 50% of employees and remain closed for anyone without an appointment so please call ahead if you have business to do. COVID-19 precautions remain in place including temperature checks when entering, required face masks and social distancing.

If you have information you would like us to share on the Community Calendar, email us the details at kwso at wstribes dot org.