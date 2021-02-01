KWSO News for Mon., Feb. 1, 2021

There were 5 new COVID-19 cases reported, total for last week, from testing done at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center. For Elders age 65 and older or anyone Age 55-64 with underlying health issues – you can call (541-553-1196) to make an appointment for the vaccine.

Oregon Health Authority will not send any first dose COVID-19 vaccines to Deschutes County this week. First dose vaccine appointments are fully booked at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center and registration will be closed until the State allocates additional first doses to Deschutes County. Individuals who are eligible for their second dose of the vaccine will be able to receive their shot as scheduled. Deschutes County Health Services and St. Charles Health System has been hosting the Vaccine clinic at the fairgrounds in Redmond and will resume scheduling vaccine appointments for eligible individuals when additional first dose vaccines are received. You can go ONLINE to learn about eligibility and sign up to be notified when they are eligible to be vaccinated..

The Urban Indian Health Institute (UIHI) in Seattle has released a study with the first ever national data regarding American Indian and Alaska Native peoples’ knowledge, attitudes, and beliefs about a COVID-19 vaccine. The study surveyed American Indians and Alaska Natives across 46 states—representing 318 different tribal affiliations—to gather information ranging from individuals’ willingness to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to the hurdles they face in accessing healthcare and resources. “This data will be important to all organizations conducting COVID-19 vaccine education efforts,” said Abigail Echo-Hawk, director of the Urban India n Health Institute. “Willingness to receive a vaccine and hesitancy are not mutually exclusive,” said Echo-Hawk. “Fear and distrust of government and medical systems still exists in our community, which are hurdles that we have to overcome.” “The data shows that 75% of participants are willing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. 74% of participants claimed that getting vaccinated is their responsibility to their community.

There is no school today or tomorrow for 509J schools as teachers are planning for a return to in-person, on-site school this Wednesday. This afternoon all school staff will participate in safety training to ensure that COVID-19 protocols are understood and followed. CASA Online students will continue to log on for school today as usual.

At the Warm Springs K – 8 Academy the January character trait was “Respect.” Respect is admiring or looking up to someone because that person has done something extraordinary or possesses impressive abilities. Respect is also an act of giving attention or showing care. Students recognized for showing respect during online/limited in-person instruction during the month of January are: Imoni Northrup, Jocelyn Bill, Kyree Graybael, Ross Kalama, William Whiz, Alonso Suppah, Hannah Williams, Hummingbird Paul, Kalia Kalama, Janaya Adams, Laki Jones, Marie Tom, Carmen Yazzie, Devyn Lucei Bobb, Michael Wallulatum, Ovienda Bisland, Keian Bellanger, Betty Nariyah Spino, Tairia Govenor, Katlyn Ann Victorino, Aiyana Saunders, Ava Collins, Jamie Ike, Maurice Tewee, Aja Nah Jefferson, Jessica Johnson, Maylene Smith, Myron Crooked Arm, Paradise Smith, TeShaun Yazzie, Yamilei Adams, Allen Greene, Darreck Palmer, Diego Arthur, Janai Crowe, Julius Spino, Trecee Graybael, & Velma Spino