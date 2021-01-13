Local News

KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 1/13/21

There were 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs according to today’s (1/13/21) Community COVID-19 report.  That’s from 53 tests conducted on Tuesday (1/12/21).

There are currently 43 Active Cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs with 9 close contacts being monitored by public health.

There have been a total of 25 positive cases so far this week on the Reservation.

  • 7108 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
  • 73 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19
  • 69 people have been discharged from the hospital
  • 18 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

By the end of today — 400 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will have been administered at the Health & Wellness Center.  More vaccine is expected to arrive next week.  So far: Health Care workers, First Responders, Essential Workers, Public Facing Employees, Elders age 75 & up, and Veterans age 65 & up have been offered the COVID-19 vaccine.

