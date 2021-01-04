Employee Fitness Challenge BINGO

A new year means a new Employee Fitness Challenge in Warm Springs! The effort will run through February 15th to get us into some good new habits.

Each day, Community Wellness Coofinator Jennifer Robbins will draw a Bingo number and participants will do the fitness/nutrition challenge for that day. The honor system will be used again.

Participants will need to email jennifer.robbins@wstribes.org to sign up. The winner will be determinded by the best testimonial of those submitted at the end of the challenge.

It’s a fun way to stay motivated, try some new things, and to focus on both fitness but also nutrition as we work to improve our health.

Click here to download the Employee Fitness BINGO Card