KWSO COVID-19 Update for 1/4/20

There are currently 21 Active Cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs with 24 close contacts being monitored by public health. There were 16 total positive cases last week.

679 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began

6714 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

70 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

64 people have been discharged from the hospital

18 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

400 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have been received at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center. 290 doses have been administered. Currently they are focused on vaccinating elders 75 years of age and older.

The Warm Springs COVID-19 local response team recommended that the Tribal Workforce remain at 50% with essential workers continuing to report, with other worker schedules to be determined by GM’s and Directors through January 11, 2021.

They also suggested continuing the community wide travel restriction with exception to travel to stores, post office, doctor appointments or for other emergency purposes.

Additionally – Out of State travel is discouraged. If any Tribal employee is planning to travel out of state they need to notify their supervisor. If they have no symptoms they can report to work when they return but will be required to take a COVID-19 test within 4 days upon their return with documentation that they are negative.

Tribal Council approved these recommendations.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION