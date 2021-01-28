KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jan. 29, 2021

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices remain closed for anyone without an appointment so please call ahead if you have business to do. Most offices have doorbells you can ring for assistance. COVID-19 precautions remain in place including temperature checks when entering, required facemasks and social distancing.

COVID-19 Vaccine is now available to elders 65 and older plus individuals 55 and older with health risks. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center to make an appointment for a shot.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they remind you that you must stop at the front gate to check in and that you should call ahead if you plan on going there.

For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

The I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

For all other business or to get on a list saying you want a COVID-19 shot, call 541-553-1196

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery from the Warm Springs Senior Wellness Center. This is for Seniors 60 years and older. On the menu today is: BBQ pulled pork with apple cran slaw, cowboy beans and fresh fruit.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team remains closed as a precaution to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. For current and former IDA clients, Demus Martinez is available to talk about your Credit Report and FICO scores. Contact Demus via text or call 541-460-3851 or email demus@wscat.org – you can also make contact on social media.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Loan/Grant – Scholarship Application deadline is July 1st every year. There are requirements that are part of the application process. If you are planning on attending college or vocational school this fall – contact Carroll Dick at 541-553-3311 or carroll.dick@wstribes.org.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or 911.

The Papalaxsimisha Program is conducting a survey for the community to give input into what kinds of virtual programming you are interested in. The survey is for adults and youth – so please follow the LINK on today’s community calendar to complete the survey and ask others to do the same.

The 2021 Lincoln’s Powwow at the Simnasho Longhouse has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Powwow Committee looks forward to getting back on track next year.

KWSO has a “year at a glance” one page – 2021 calendar available for download from our WEBSITE. If you don’t have a way to print it – you can give us a call with your mailing address and we can send you one. Call KWSO at 541-553-1968.