KWSO News for Fri., Jan. 29, 2021

There is no school today for students in the Jefferson County 509-J school district as it’s a Teacher Grading Day. The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs is open 8am – 5pm for club members who have been attending the club. Masks are required and all COVID-19 protocols remain in place. The 2nd semester starts on Monday and is tentatively a return to on-site in-person school for students.

The role that race should play in deciding who gets priority for the COVID-19 vaccine has been put to the test in Oregon. But people of color won’t be the specific focus in the next phase of the state’s rollout. An advisory committee decided Thursday to prioritize those with chronic medical conditions, essential workers and others. But the debate shows a growing commitment to put racial equity at the heart of the nation’s mass vaccination campaign as COVID-19 disproportionally affects people of color. Experts say 18 states included ways to measure equity in their original vaccine distribution plans last fall and more have likely done so since the shots started arriving.

In Warm Springs the priority list for vaccinations started with Health Care Workers, First Responders, High Lookee Lodge Residents, and Homeless Shelter clients. The second phase covered elders 75 and older plus essential employees and public facing workers. Tribal Council added veterans and longhouse leaders & culture keepers. Currently the third phase of vaccinations is for those age 65 and older or anyone Age 55-64 with underlying health issues such as: Diabetes, Heart, Lung, Liver, or Kidney disease or Organ transplants. If you are in any of those categories – you can call the Health & Wellness Center (541-553-1196) to make an appointment for the vaccine.

There was 1 new positive case of COVID-19 reported in Warm Springs yesterday from 18 tests conducted on Wednesday at the Health & Wellness Center. The COVID-19 Community Update reported 21 active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation with 24 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

The Biden Administration announced yesterday that it will open a special enrollment period from Feb. 15 through May 15, 2021. This special enrollment period will allow Oregonians who are looking for health coverage to shop at HealthCare.gov. In recent years, Oregon made great strides in reducing the state’s uninsured rate. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, 94 percent of all Oregonians had health coverage. Since the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of Oregonians either lost their job or experienced a loss in income. These Oregonians may be eligible for financial help to purchase health insurance. Learn more at https://or.checkbookhealth.org/hie/or/2021/

Today is the 15th anniversary of the Earned Income Tax Credit. The Oregon Department of Human Services and the Oregon Department of Revenue are encouraging all workers with income in 2020 to check their Earned Income Tax Credit eligibility. The Earned Income Tax Credit, which may give families up to $6,660 back when they file taxes, is a federal and state tax credit for people making up to $56,844 per year. Too many Oregonians miss out because they simply don’t know about it. Even if you aren’t required to file taxes, you could still get this tax credit by filing your taxes. Taxpayers can use the IRS EITC Assistant to check their eligibility further.