KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jan. 4, 2021

509-J schools return to Comprehensive Distance Learning today. The 509-J meal program also starts back up for grab and go breakfast and lunch.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is operating with 50% of employees. Offices remain closed to the public so if you have business to conduct, you should call ahead to set an appointment. HERE is some contact information.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda are updates from: the BIA and the Bureau of Trust Funds Administration. Realty Items will be presented. There will be an update from I.H.S. and also from the COVID-19 Response Team. There will be legislative update conference calls and updates from the Tribal Attorneys.

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery from the Warm Springs Senior Center. On the menu is Pork Chops, Mashed Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables and Fruit.

Adult Basic Skills classes begin today – online. Registration was done online in December. If you are signed up – Communication Classes for Reading and Writing are Mondays and Wednesdays this term. Math Classes are Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays. And Science Classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays. Locally you can learn more by contacting Carroll Dick via email at carroll.dick@wstribes.org

Please do your part to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by wearing a face covering in public and at work. Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others especially if someone does not have a mask on. Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. It’s especially important to clean your hands before going in or coming out of a store or any building or even your home. And disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces like door knobs, faucets, counters, bathrooms and light switches.

The Museum at Warm Springs Youth Art Exhibit is encouraging youth to create artwork to enter in the show. They have had to postpone their giveaway of art supplies and the deadline for entry and the show dates are not yet confirmed. If you have any questions – contact Natalie Kirk at the Museum.

KWSO is public media owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.