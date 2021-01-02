KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jan. 3, 2021

Things you can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are to:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public

practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others

do not gather in groups with anyone not from your household

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

Comprehensive Distance Learning will resume tomorrow for all schools of the Jefferson County School District 509-J.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy is asking families with Kindergarten thru 2nd grade students to complete a survey to give feedback on Limited in Person Instruction. You can find the survey link HERE

The Museum at Warm Springs has announced that the annual Youth Art Exhibit is postponed.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will open again tomorrow with 50% of employees at work. Offices remain closed to the public so if you have business to conduct, you should call ahead to set an appointment.

Senior Lunch will resume on Monday for pick up or delivery from the Warm Springs Senior Center.

Three Warriors Market in Simnasho is open today 8am – 5pm.

The Warm Springs Warming Shelter is in operation at the old Warm Springs Elementary gym building.

