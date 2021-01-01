KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jan. 2, 2021

Please do your part to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by wearing a face covering in public and at work. Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others especially if someone does not have a mask on. Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. It’s especially important to clean your hands before going in or coming out of a store or any building or even your home. And disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces like door knobs, faucets, counters, bathrooms and light switches.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will open again on Monday with 50% of employees at work. Offices remain closed to the public so if you have business to conduct, you should call ahead to set an appointment. HERE is some contact information.

Senior Lunch will resume on Monday for pick up or delivery from the Warm Springs Senior Center.

Three Warriors Market in Simnasho is open today and tomorrow 8am – 5pm.

The Warm Springs Warming Shelter is in operation at the old Warm Springs Elementary gym building.

The Museum at Warm Springs Youth Art Exhibit is encouraging youth to create artwork to enter in the show. They have had to postpone their giveaway of art supplies and the deadline for entry and the show dates are not yet confirmed. If you have any questions – contact Natalie Kirk at the Museum.

Adult Basic Skills classes begin Monday online. Registration was done online in December. If you are signed up – Communication Classes for Reading and Writing are Mondays and Wednesdays this term. Math Classes are Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays. And Science Classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays. Locally you can learn more by contacting Carroll Dick via email at carroll.dick@wstribes.org

KWSO is public media owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact. KWSO accepts listener support in a few ways. If you have a business, you can become an underwriter. Individuals can make a cash donation, become a sustaining member or buy merchandise in our online store.