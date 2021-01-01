KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 1/1/21

There were 5 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Warm Springs in today’s Community COVID-19 Update (1/1/21). Those results were from 16 tests conducted on Thursday (12/31/20).

This week there were a total of 16 new cases in Warm Springs.

There are 37 Active Cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation with 61 Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health.

678 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began

6714 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

70 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

64 people have been discharged from the hospital

16 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

260 people have gotten the first shot (of two) of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine. The second dose will follow 28 days after the first to complete the vaccination.

—

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION