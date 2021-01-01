KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 1/1/21

There were 5 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Warm Springs in today’s Community COVID-19 Update (1/1/21). Those results were from 16 tests conducted on Thursday (12/31/20).
This week there were a total of 16 new cases in Warm Springs.
There are 37 Active Cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation with 61 Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health.
- 678 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began
- 6714 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
- 70 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19
- 64 people have been discharged from the hospital
- 16 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19
- 260 people have gotten the first shot (of two) of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine. The second dose will follow 28 days after the first to complete the vaccination.
—
For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:
US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL