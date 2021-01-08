KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jan. 9, 2021

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned you came in contact with Covid-19 – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline 24 hours a day and on the weekend at 1-866-470-2015.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 everyone is asked to stay home except for essential activities like grocery shopping, going to work, attending medical appointments, or picking up medicine. Please wear a mask if you go out and follow all precautions to stay safe and health.

Warm Springs Community Wellness is doing a fitness – nutrition BINGO challenge starting Monday. Every day a BINGO number will be drawn and participants will need to do the challenge selected. You can find the BINGO card of challenges at KWSO dot org in our Events and Opportunities Tab. The Challenge will run through Mid-February. Contact Jennifer Robbins to let her know you want to participate.

There will be a Winter School Supply and Gift Distribution this coming Monday (Jan. 11, 2021) from 3:30-5:30pm, for Warm Springs K-8 Academy students. This will be a drive through event and families need to wear masks and remain in their vehicle. Folks should pull in by the bus drop off and will drive behind the school to the front office for the giveaway. MAP

The Warm Springs K through 8 Academy will again offer Limited In Person Instruction (or LIPI) to Kindergarten, 1st & 2nd grade students starting next Tuesday (1/12/21) thru Friday in the afternoon from 1:30-3:30. Everyone will still do Comprehensive Distance Learning in the morning. For families who do not want their student to attend LIPI – you would need to sign back in for Distance Learning at 1:30. Monday – it will be Comprehensive Distance Learning all day. Families should get the bus schedule via email but you can also find it posted at Warm Springs market or the Post Office. We also have it posted here: BUS ROUTES

509J Community Learning Center enrichment classes are set for afterschool. Classes include STREAM Connections, Wellness Workshops, Caldera Arts, E-Sports, Discover Your Forest, SMART Reading, and Cooking Dreams. You can find a flyer about the opportunities at https://kwso.org/?p=15191

