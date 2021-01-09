KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jan. 10, 2021

The Warm Springs K through 8 Academy will again offer Limited In Person Instruction (or LIPI) to Kindergarten, 1st & 2nd grade students starting this Tuesday (1/12/21) thru Friday in the afternoon from 1:30-3:30. Everyone will still do Comprehensive Distance Learning in the morning. For families who do not want their student to attend LIPI – you would need to sign back in for Distance Learning at 1:30. Monday – it will be Comprehensive Distance Learning all day. Families should get the bus schedule via email but you can also find it posted at Warm Springs market or the Post Office. We also have it posted HERE

There will be a Winter School Supply and Gift Distribution tomorrow (Jan. 11, 2021) from 3:30-5:30pm, for Warm Springs K-8 Academy students. This will be a drive through event and families need to wear masks and remain in their vehicle. Folks should pull in by the bus drop off and will drive behind the school to the front office for the giveaway. MAP

The Jefferson County 509J Community Learning Center is now signing up students for after school online: Drop-In Tutoring and Enrichment Classes that start Monday (1/11/21). Classes include STREAM Connections, Wellness Workshops, Caldera Arts, E-Sports, Discover Your Forest, SMART Reading, and Cooking Dreams. You can register by calling 541-475-0388 or sign up ONLINE.

More COVID-19 Vaccine will be delivered to the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center this week. It will take many months to get everyone vaccinated so it is critical that everyone continue to take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Wearing a face mask or covering

Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer

Disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces

And Stay home

Warm Springs Community Wellness is doing a fitness – nutrition BINGO challenge starting tomorrow. Every day a BINGO number will be drawn and participants will need to do the challenge selected. You can find the BINGO card of challenges at KWSO dot org in our Events and Opportunities Tab. The Challenge will run through Mid-February. Contact Jennifer Robbins to let her know you want to participate.

