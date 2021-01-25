KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jan. 26, 2021

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices remain closed for anyone without an appointment so please call ahead if you have business to do. Most offices have doorbells you can ring for assistance. COVID-19 precautions remain in place including temperature checks when entering, required facemasks and social distancing.

The Warm Springs Water Treatment Plan is operating at limited capacity and so Agency Water System Users are asked to conserve water to help maintain levels in reservoir tanks. The Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets remain without water and a boil water order remains in place for Wolfe Point.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned you came in contact with Covid-19 – call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015. During business hours you can call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512. At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they remind you that you must stop at the front gate to check in and that you should call ahead if you plan on going there.

Warm Springs Credit Enterprise has their drive up window open weekdays 8am until 5 pm. They are closed for lunch in the noon hour. The window can be used for payments, check cashing, picking up and dropping off loan applications. The ATM lobby is open Monday thru Friday 8 to 5.

The Papalaxsimisha Program is conducting a survey for the community to give input into what kinds of virtual programming you are interested in. The survey is for adults and youth – so please follow the LINK on today’s community calendar to complete the survey and ask others to do the same.

The Jefferson County School District 509J Board of Directors is seeking individuals to serve on the Superintendent Interview Observer Panel to observe the preliminary interviews of candidates for superintendent. They are hoping to identify 12 community members who represent a balance of viewpoints and interests. If interested – you can apply ONLINE. The deadline to apply is Monday, February 8th.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council is seeking candidates for the following Boards. There is one position available for a non Tribal member on the Credit Board of Directors – 2 positions are open for the Indian Head Casino Board of Directors (one Tribal Member and one non member) – There are 2 positions on the Economic Development Corporation OR Ventures Board (one Tribal Member and one non member). The Deadline to apply for those board positions is Thursday February 18th. The Water Board has two positions open. The deadline to apply for that is Thursday February 4th. For all board openings, submit a letter of interest and your resume to the Tribes’ Secretary Treasurer/CEO. You will need to complete a criminal and credit background check as part of the process.

At KWSO – one of the ways we generate revenue for our operations is through our sustaining membership program for as little as 10 dollars a month.