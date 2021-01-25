KWSO News for Mon., Jan. 25, 2021

Snow that fell yesterday have made for slick roads this morning and because of those hazardous driving conditions the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and the Indian Health Service Clinic in Warm Springs have opted to delay the start of work until 9am. This allowed time for road conditions to improve. If you do need to be out – reduce your speed as you travel and allow yourself extra time to get where you are going safely. Due to hazardous driving conditions, all 509J MEAL PICK UP SERVICES are canceled TODAY, All other school and transportation services will operate on regular schedules.

Agency Water Systems users have water reservoirs at critical levels due to equipment failures at the Water Treatment Plant. Parts have been ordered for repairs but in the meantime, there is only 1 pump and motor supplying water to the entire Agency Water System that includes: Kah-nee-ta, Wolfe Point, Sunnyside, Upper Dry Creek, Industrial Park, Miller Heights, Campus Area, West Hills, Tenino Valley, Tenino Apartments, Elliott Heights, Senior Housing, Trailer Courts, Greeley Heights, and the Highway 26 corridor. Contingency plans continue to be made to address the ongoing water outage at the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets due to two line breaks near the Warm Springs River. Temporary showers set up at the Kah-nee-Ta Village were having some freezing issues this morning. Wolfe Point residents remain on a Boil Water Notice due to loss of water pressure a week ago.

Jefferson County 509-J schools are in Comprehensive Distance Learning today as they continue to ramp up Limited in Person Learning this week for all grade levels. Friday – there is no school for a teacher grading day and then tentatively – next Monday students will all return to school. District leadership will have a close eye on COVID-19 cases as they make plans for students to return to on site, in person learning. There is a video posted on the Warm Springs K-8 school website that explains all the procedures they will have in place. You can find that video HERE